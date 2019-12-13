114 power-pilferers caught in south Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company MEPCO ) caught 114 power-pilferers during separate operations throughout south Punjab in a day, an official said on Friday.

MEPCO teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 128, 000 units, said a spokesman of the company.

A sum of over Rs 2.2 million was imposed as fine on power-pilferers and cases were registered against five people involved in tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.