UrduPoint.com

114 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 05:28 PM

114 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 114 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 114 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 1,51,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.3 million fine was imposed on power pilferers while cases were also got registered eight of them over involvement in tampering of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Ethiopia hails return of looted artefacts

Ethiopia hails return of looted artefacts

2 minutes ago
 68,186 bags of fertilizers seized in one week

68,186 bags of fertilizers seized in one week

3 minutes ago
 National inter-departmental men Netball championsh ..

National inter-departmental men Netball championship from November 29

3 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Ban: Fakhar Zaman seals victory in three-T2 ..

Pak Vs Ban: Fakhar Zaman seals victory in three-T20I match series

21 minutes ago
 Bangladesh vs Pakistan second T20I scoreboard

Bangladesh vs Pakistan second T20I scoreboard

4 minutes ago
 76 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

76 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.