114 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 114 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 1,51,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.3 million fine was imposed on power pilferers while cases were also got registered eight of them over involvement in tampering of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.