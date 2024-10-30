Open Menu

114 Power Pilferers Nabbed In One Day In South Punjab

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 09:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Under the leadership of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Jam Gul Muhammad Zahid, the MEPCO has launched an aggressive operation against electricity theft across the South Punjab region.

During separate operations, the task force nabbed 114 individuals for stealing electricity using various illegal methods. The team has got registered FIRs against 76 pilferers while a sum of Rs 8.15 million was imposed on the pilferers out of which Rs 910,000 was recovered on the spot.

In addition to the anti-theft operation, MEPCO has intensified its recovery campaign targeting both running and defaulting customers, collecting Rs 36 million in just one day.

Actions were also taken against overdue agricultural connections, specifically defaulters of tube wells.

Meanwhile, the MEPCO officials have disconnected two connections and seized the meters besides removing transformers due to non-payment of Rs 460,000 in outstanding dues. Similarly, in Bahawalpur, six agricultural connections with unpaid dues of Rs 2.7 million were cut off.

This operation demonstrates MEPCO’s commitment to curbing electricity theft, improving revenue collection and ensuring sustainable power management across the South Punjab region, The CEO said in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

