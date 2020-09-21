114 PSVs challan over route permits, fitness certificates

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Cantt Circle has taken action in accordance with the law against Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) running without route permits and fitness certificates.

According to Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Cantt Circle, under a special campaign launched on the directive of City Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi, CTP took action against PSVs particularly those running without route permits and fitness certificates.

He said, 87 vehicles which were without route permits and 27 for not having fitness certificates were issued challan slips during this month.

He informed that Traffic Wardens deployed at Kutchary Stop, Jhelum Road and Airport Road were directed to conduct checking of route permits and fitness certificates ofPSVs to ensure safety of the passengers.

Meanwhile, the CTP spokesman informed that CTP had issued 815 challan slips to PSVs which were without fitness certificates and route permits during August.