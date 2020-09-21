UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

114 PSVs Challan Over Route Permits, Fitness Certificates

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 03:50 PM

114 PSVs challan over route permits, fitness certificates

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Cantt Circle has taken action in accordance with the law against Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) running without route permits and fitness certificates.

According to Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Cantt Circle, under a special campaign launched on the directive of City Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi, CTP took action against PSVs particularly those running without route permits and fitness certificates.

He said, 87 vehicles which were without route permits and 27 for not having fitness certificates were issued challan slips during this month.

He informed that Traffic Wardens deployed at Kutchary Stop, Jhelum Road and Airport Road were directed to conduct checking of route permits and fitness certificates ofPSVs to ensure safety of the passengers.

Meanwhile, the CTP spokesman informed that CTP had issued 815 challan slips to PSVs which were without fitness certificates and route permits during August.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Traffic Rawalpindi Circle Jhelum August Airport

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif wishes happy birthday to PPP Chairman ..

14 minutes ago

Zayed University joins elite Times Higher Educatio ..

26 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 72,388 COVID-19 t ..

41 minutes ago

Respect for each other's belief essential for achi ..

20 minutes ago

Fennel cultivation be initiated

20 minutes ago

Pakistan endeavoring to maintain peace in South As ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.