114 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

District administration Peshawar continued its crackdown against profiteers and arrested 114 shopkeepers for profiteering

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :District administration Peshawar continued its crackdown against profiteers and arrested 114 shopkeepers for profiteering.

The administration has also warned 64 shopkeepers to bring improvement in their businesses, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shah Fahad, the officers of the district administration carried out the inspection of 253 shops in various localities of the district and arrested 114 shops for profiteering, lack of official price-list, sale of under-weight roti and poor cleanliness conditions in their business facilities.

The arrested shopkeepers include fruit & vegetable vendours, nanbais (bakers), milkmen, grocers and others.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shah Fahad has said that the officers of the district administration are used to issue the official price list of fruits and vegetables and later ensure those official rates in letter and spirit.

He has directed the officers of the district administration to consecutive visits to bazaars across the district and legal action against profiteers.