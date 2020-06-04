114 shops sealed for violation of SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :District Administration Bannu, following directives of Deputy Commissioner, Zubair Niazai has sealed 114 shops and three plazas for violating Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) against corona pandemic.

Teams of district administration led by Additional Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner visited various commercial areas of the city and sealed 114 shops and three plazas for blatant violation of SOPs.

District Administration said that fine of Rs 30000 would be imposed on shopkeeper found guilty of flouting approved SOPs and their shops would be sealed.

Team also urged masses to adopt precautionary measures and follow SOPS to save their lives and to contain corona from spreading.