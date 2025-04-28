Open Menu

114 Suspects Held In ICT Police Crackdown On Illegal Arms, Narcotics

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 06:50 PM

114 suspects held in ICT Police crackdown on illegal arms, narcotics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have apprehended 114 suspects over the past week during an intensified operation against illegal weapons and drug trafficking, recovering large quantities of narcotics, arms, and ammunition.

An official told APP on Monday that the crackdown was conducted under the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, aiming to curb crime and ensure public safety.

During the week-long operation, police recovered more than 19 kilograms of heroin, 9 kilograms of hashish, over 3 kilograms of ice (methamphetamine), 204 liters of liquor, 69 pistols of various bores, 19 modern automatic rifles, and a significant number of rounds from the arrested individuals.

SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan said the objective of the campaign is to make Islamabad free from illegal arms and narcotics while enhancing the security of citizens. He directed officers to accelerate legal proceedings against criminal elements across the district and implement a comprehensive strategy to tackle the threat.

SSP Shoaib said no individual would be allowed to disturb public peace, brandish illegal weapons, or spread fear among the residents. Citizens possessing licensed weapons have been urged to register them with their respective police stations and support Islamabad Police’s ongoing efforts against illegal arms.

/APP-rzr-mkz

