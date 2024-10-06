Open Menu

114 Teachers Conferred With "Hero Awards" In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2024 | 06:20 PM

114 teachers conferred with "Hero Awards" in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) The District education Authority (DEA) has conferred 114 teachers with "Hero Awards" in recognition of their excellent performance.

A spokesman for the Education Department said here on Sunday that 19 teachers were selected from each tehsil of Faisalabad district including 8 Primary teachers, 5 elementary teachers, 5 secondary teachers and one senior subject specialist.

These teachers were selected on the basis of their class discipline, community engagement and excellent results of their students. He said that the DEA also arranged a formal award distribution ceremony in collaboration with Global Partnership for Education and UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund) and awarded "Hero Awards" to the selected teachers.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr Shahab Aslam presided over the ceremony while more than 200 teachers participated in it, the spokesman added.

