114 zaireen from DIK qurantine departed for home districts: Ajmal Wazir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Khan Wazir Saturday said the consistent support of masses were imperative to defeat Coronavirus, saying, 114 Zaireen from DIKhan quraintine centre have been departed for home districts after their tests were found negative.

Talking to media after visiting Rampura bazar to inspect edible commodities including flour stock, Ajmal Wazir said Coronavirous has been declared a pandemic worldwide and it could be defeated with a continued and consistent support of people.

He said all departments including health, police, army, district administration, relief department, PDMA, Information and others institutions were working under an inclusive strategy to help protect people from Coronavirus.

Wazir said the Chief Minister KP was personally monitoring the relief activities on ground and his visits to DI Khan, Bannu and others districts were testimony of it.

He clarified that there was no shortage of foods commodities in markets and sufficient stock was available to cater people's needs.

The adviser said hoarding and unlawful profiteering would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against violators.

He said prices of daily use commodities were under control and all necessary shops including flour, general stores, milk, medicine, vegetables, fruits and meat were opened.

Wazir said it was our national responsibility to expose all those elements involved in hoarding, artificiall price-hike and unlawful profiteering.

He said the district administration was mointoring prices in open markets by making zero tolerance against price hikers and hoarders.

Wazir said 114 zaireen from DI Khan qurantine centre were sent to home districts on Friday after their reports were found negative.

He said KP Govt, doctors, paramedics and district administration have provided full care and attention to these zaireens.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan have announced mega relief packages for poor people and assistance to vulnerable segments of society would be provided at their doorsteps.

He said PM Imran Khan has announced a historic package for uplift of construction industry that would provides jobs to hundreds of thousands of people and labourers besides expedite pace of economic activities.

The adviser said if need arise more decisions would be taken for protection of people against Coronavirus.

He urged traders and people to help Government in identification of hoarders so that stern action could be taken against them.

Wazir urged masses to adopt all precautionary measures by washing hands with regular intervels, keeping social distancing and stay at homes imperative to win fight against Coronavirus.