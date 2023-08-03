11,401 people rescued during July

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) rescued 11,401 people in Faisalabad during July 2023.

A spokesperson for Rescue-1122, Zahid Latif, said on Thursday that the rescuers received 10,832 emergency calls during July 2023 including 242 calls about road traffic accidents, 6,702 about medical emergencies, 102 about fire incidents, 286 about crimes, eight about drowning of people, 18 about building collapses and 1,304 miscellaneous calls.

He said that the teams rescued people and provided the first aid to 5,263 victims on-the-spot and shifted 5,761 injured people to various hospitals.

As many as 377 people died in the incidents including 22 in road traffic accidents, he added.