Open Menu

11,401 People Rescued During July

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2023 | 01:50 PM

11,401 people rescued during July

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) rescued 11,401 people in Faisalabad during July 2023.

A spokesperson for Rescue-1122, Zahid Latif, said on Thursday that the rescuers received 10,832 emergency calls during July 2023 including 242 calls about road traffic accidents, 6,702 about medical emergencies, 102 about fire incidents, 286 about crimes, eight about drowning of people, 18 about building collapses and 1,304 miscellaneous calls.

He said that the teams rescued people and provided the first aid to 5,263 victims on-the-spot and shifted 5,761 injured people to various hospitals.

As many as 377 people died in the incidents including 22 in road traffic accidents, he added.

Related Topics

Injured Faisalabad Fire Punjab Road Died Traffic July

Recent Stories

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diver ..

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

12 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,00 ..

PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,000 mark after six years

17 minutes ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military t ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

59 minutes ago
 GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

2 hours ago
 Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

2 hours ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invi ..

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invitation to visit Iran

12 hours ago
 UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Ch ..

UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Championship kicks off in style ..

13 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI c ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI chief's indictment in contempt ..

14 hours ago
 Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hun ..

Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hunter Biden Constitute Abuse of ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan