1143 kanal state land retrieved

Anti-Corruption Establishment Faisalabad region retrieved 1143 kanal state land worth Rs 285 million from squatters in Jhang district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment Faisalabad region retrieved 1143 kanal state land worth Rs 285 million from squatters in Jhang district.

According to official sources, a team headed by Assistant Director Investigation Asif Ali Shah retrieved 1143 kanal landlocated in Chak 455-JB.

The land has been handed over to the Revenue department.