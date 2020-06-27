UrduPoint.com
1143 New Corona Cases Reported In Punjab: 27 Died

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 03:54 PM

Another 27 patients died of coronavirus in the province while the number of cases reached 72,880 after the registration of 1143 new cases during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) -:Another 27 patients died of coronavirus in the province while the number of cases reached 72,880 after the registration of 1143 new cases during the last 24 hours.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said on Saturday noon, the death toll reached 1656 in the province while the recoveries are 21,340.

As many as 493 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore, 1 in Nankana Sahib,3 in Kasur, 3 in Sheikhupura, 250 in Rawalpindi, 3 in Jehlum, 29 in Chakwal, 60 in Gujranwala, 15 in Sialkot, 2 in Narowal, 20 in Gujrat, 42 in Multan, 18 in Muzafargarh, 2 in Vehari, 57 in Faisalabad, 7 in Chiniot, 6 in Toba Tek Singh, 6 in Rahimyar Khan, 15 in Sargodha, 25 in Mianwali, 1 in Khoshab, , 5 in Bahawalnagar,10 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Lodhran, 8 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 3 in Layyah, 9 in Okara, 9 in Jhang, 10 in Khanewal,1 in Bhakkar, 23 in Sahiwal and 5 in Pakpatan districts during the 24 hours.

The health department has so far conducted 470,507 tests for COVID-19.

