1,143 POs, 48 Usurers Held, Rs. 32.7m Valuables Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 06:52 PM

1,143 POs, 48 usurers held, Rs. 32.7m valuables recovered

The district police arrested 1,143 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 48 usurers and recovered valuables worth Rs. 32.7 million from them during the past one year

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The district police arrested 1,143 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 48 usurers and recovered valuables worth Rs. 32.7 million from them during the past one year.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that during the past one year the Police Department installed closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to check the crimes and criminals in the district.

The police teams also arrested three proclaimed offenders whose head money had been announced by the department. The police confiscated the property of 2 POs and got Rs.1.6 million through its auction.

The police arrested 27 alleged robbers and recovered looted goods worth Rs. 16.2 million, six motorbikes and two vehicles worth Rs. 1.9 million from them.

Also, Wan Bhachran Police solved one of the biggest robbery cases in the history of Mianwali.

Police arrested a five-member robbers gang and recovered gold ornaments worth Rs. 17.5 million from their possession.

Police said that a total of 91 murder cases were registered in the district, of which 80 cases including eight blind murder cases, were solved, adding that the Police Department also arrested 48 usurers and registered 22 cases against them and provided relief to their victims.

Police said that Kundian police recovered a four-year-old abducted child Muhammad Badi. The kidnappers had demanded Rs. 40 million ransom money for his release. The DPO constituted teams for the arrest of kidnappers.

In 200 cases, Rs. 2.5 million were distributed among the investigation officers through investigation cost, police added.

