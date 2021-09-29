1143 teachers posted on wrong posts to be transferred within a month

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The Elementary and Secondary Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided that teachers who were posted on wrong posts and had applied through e-transfer App would be transferred and posted by the end of the month.

Those who are posted on wrong posts and have not applied through e-transfer will also be transferred on their right position in second phase.

Talking to APP, Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai said the concept of wrong posting in the education department has been abolished. He said the teacher who has hired for the subject would perform his/her own duty only.

Shahram said that Director IT has been directed to link the employees' profile with the App in which leave, posting, transfer, promotion and all such information should be available at all times.

He said that data of 307 approved employees have been verified against a total for 1143 wrong posts while 4960 employees are registered on the App and on the approved applications of transfers the posting would be made by the end of this month.

The provincial minister said that directives have been issued to the authorities concerned to immediately fill the vacant posts of promotion quota in the entire department.

Shahram Khan Tarakai further directed the education department to make a data portal of applicants who have applied for teaching posts so that their services could be hired from time to time on need basis.

