115 drug pushers held in Nov

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The district police held 115 alleged drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of narcotics from their possession during last month of November 2024.

According to the perfomance report issued here on Wednesday, the teams of several police stations conducted raids at dens and apprehended 115 alleged drug pushers.

The police also recovered 71 kilograms hashish, 620 grams heroine drug, 1,053 grams crystal ice, over two kilograms cannabis, 2,620 liters liquor and nine liquor factories.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and launched investigation.