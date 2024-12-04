115 Drug Pushers Held In Nov
Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 01:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The district police held 115 alleged drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of narcotics from their possession during last month of November 2024.
According to the perfomance report issued here on Wednesday, the teams of several police stations conducted raids at dens and apprehended 115 alleged drug pushers.
The police also recovered 71 kilograms hashish, 620 grams heroine drug, 1,053 grams crystal ice, over two kilograms cannabis, 2,620 liters liquor and nine liquor factories.
The police registered separate cases against the accused and launched investigation.
Recent Stories
Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail
Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties
KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO felicitates newly-elected SCCI members42 seconds ago
-
PVMC delegation visits Agricultural University46 seconds ago
-
Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties15 minutes ago
-
Man axes to death sister in law over domestic dispute20 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched on those employing children as labourers31 minutes ago
-
Over Rs 120mln fine imposed on 64,000 smoke-emitting vehicles this year31 minutes ago
-
PPF crackdowns on fish frying points, imposes heavy fines51 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 93 properties, including 13 wedding halls51 minutes ago
-
SIU arrests two street criminals1 hour ago
-
Eight outlaws arrested during search and strike operation in DI Khan1 hour ago
-
Free surgical eye camp inaugurated in Uthal1 hour ago