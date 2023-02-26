UrduPoint.com

115 Illegal Petrol Filling Machines Confiscated

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2023 | 07:00 PM

115 illegal petrol filling machines confiscated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The Civil Defense Department, during crackdown on illegal business of petrol, confiscated 115 petrol filling machines during the last three weeks in the district.

Official sources said here on Sunday that during a crackdown, the teams shut down 28 petrol filling points in various parts of the district.

Civil Defence Officer Muhammad Abbas warned shopkeepers running illegal businesses of selling loose petrol and re-filling of liquefied petroleum gas to close down their business immediately.

Meanwhile, the anti-beggary squads held nine beggars including four men and five women from different roads and shifted them to Panagah (Shelter home) at the general bus stand for counseling.

Related Topics

Petrol Business Women Gas Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

37 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will W ..

1 hour ago
 World’s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3r ..

World’s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3rd edition successfully by AED1 ..

1 hour ago
 SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main line ..

SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main lines

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring ..

Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring winners

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts gaming sect ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts gaming sector workshop

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.