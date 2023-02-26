115 illegal petrol filling machines confiscated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The Civil Defense Department, during crackdown on illegal business of petrol, confiscated 115 petrol filling machines during the last three weeks in the district.

Official sources said here on Sunday that during a crackdown, the teams shut down 28 petrol filling points in various parts of the district.

Civil Defence Officer Muhammad Abbas warned shopkeepers running illegal businesses of selling loose petrol and re-filling of liquefied petroleum gas to close down their business immediately.

Meanwhile, the anti-beggary squads held nine beggars including four men and five women from different roads and shifted them to Panagah (Shelter home) at the general bus stand for counseling.