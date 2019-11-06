UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

115 Land Record Centers To Be Completed By Dec

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 11:26 PM

115 land record centers to be completed by Dec

Chairman land record authority Punjab Ahmad Ali Khan Dareshak said the work of 115 land record centers at far-flung areas of the province would be completed by December next

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ):Chairman land record authority Punjab Ahmad Ali Khan Dareshak said the work of 115 land record centers at far-flung areas of the province would be completed by December next.

He said the government was taking revolutionary steps to ease the revenue matters. He said that bank counter would be set-up at each land record center for payments to facilitate citizens under the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Talking to APP, Sardar Ahmad Ali Dareshak said that it was decided to change the name of Patwari as village officer. He informed that village officers would be recruited through Punjab Public Service Commission while BPS 14 would be given to them.

The six-month training for the newly recruited village officers would be compulsory, he said and added that CM had also approved laptop for officers.

He said the service structure would be made for the promotion of land record authority staff and added that it was decided to make one Tehsil of Lahore as model regarding revenue.

He said that land record authority officers or staff who were found involved in taking bribe from citizens would face stern action.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Bank December PPSC From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UNRWA Commissioner-General Karehubuhl Resigns Amid ..

8 minutes ago

US Coalition Kills Terrorist Who Smuggled Islamic ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Government to Submit Bill Facilitating Cit ..

8 minutes ago

Iran Confirms Prevention of IAEA Inspector From Ac ..

12 minutes ago

Afghan Security Forces Arrest 4 IS Members Imperso ..

12 minutes ago

US Envoy Jeffrey to Visit Turkey for Talks With Of ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.