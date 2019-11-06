115 land record centers to be completed by Dec

Chairman land record authority Punjab Ahmad Ali Khan Dareshak said the work of 115 land record centers at far-flung areas of the province would be completed by December next

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ):Chairman land record authority Punjab Ahmad Ali Khan Dareshak said the work of 115 land record centers at far-flung areas of the province would be completed by December next.

He said the government was taking revolutionary steps to ease the revenue matters. He said that bank counter would be set-up at each land record center for payments to facilitate citizens under the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Talking to APP, Sardar Ahmad Ali Dareshak said that it was decided to change the name of Patwari as village officer. He informed that village officers would be recruited through Punjab Public Service Commission while BPS 14 would be given to them.

The six-month training for the newly recruited village officers would be compulsory, he said and added that CM had also approved laptop for officers.

He said the service structure would be made for the promotion of land record authority staff and added that it was decided to make one Tehsil of Lahore as model regarding revenue.

He said that land record authority officers or staff who were found involved in taking bribe from citizens would face stern action.