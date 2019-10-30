115 land record centers to be functional by December: Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar

Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar on Wednesday said 115 computerised land record centres would be made functional by December, 2019

LODHARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ): Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar on Wednesday said 115 computerised land record centres would be made functional by December, 2019.

Reviewing an under-construction land record centre building with computerization project initiated for villages here, he ordered officers concerned to expedite work in order to get better and early output.

He said the Punjab government was in negotiation with the World Bank for launching an urban computerization project which would pave the way for computerised properties in all major cities of the province.

The minister said functioning of the land record centre would start from Lodhran first, adding promotions in the revenue department would soon start.