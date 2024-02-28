115 members of KP Assembly take oath

The newly-elected 115 members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Wednesday took oath amid uproar

The session started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. Outgoing Speaker Mushtaq Ghani, who was chairing the session, administered oath to the members.

Before taking the oath, the members belonging to different political parties chanted slogans against one another.

The election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the KP Assembly will be held on Thursday, while the House will choose the Chief Minister on Friday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued notifications of 110 general elected members of the KP Assembly and five against reserved women seats .

