115 Members Take Oath Of KP Assembly
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The newly elected 115 members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Wednesday took oath amid uproar.
The meeting was chaired by Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani with recitation from the holy Quran.
Before taking the oath, the newly elected members of the provincial assembly chanted slogans against each other.
The election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Provincial Assembly will be held on Thursday, while the election of the Chief Minister will be held on Friday.
The Election Commission has issued a notification for 110 general and 5 women seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.
APP/adi-ash
