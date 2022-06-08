115 mln internet users in Pakistan, PAC informed

Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday informed Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that there were a total of 115 million internet users in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday informed Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that there were a total of 115 million internet users in the country.

The meeting of PAC was held here at Parliament House in the chair of Noor Alam Khan, chairman of the committee.

On query of Chairman PAC, regarding their actions against fake accounts on social media, Chairman PTA said that they report fake accounts and currently 400 accounts were being reported on a daily basis.

Responding to a query from Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed regarding the number of internet users in the country, the PTA chairman said that there are a total of 115 million internet users in the country of which 113 million are using it with their mobile phones.