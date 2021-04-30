UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

115 More Arrested In Crackdown On Profiteers

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

115 more arrested in crackdown on profiteers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration on Friday arrested 115 profiteers including butchers, milkmen, fruit sellers, grocers and other shopkeepers in a crackdown on profiteers, hoarders and adulterators. Most of the arrested shopkeepers were also lacking official price list.

On directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, the officers of district administration are visiting bazaars and checking prices of essential food items within areas of their respective jurisdiction.

Similarly, they are also inspecting Ramazan Sasta Bazaars and Utility Stores to review the supply of essentials to markets.

The officers of district administration during price checking in various bazaars arrested 115 shopkeepers including butchers, milkmen and grocers.

According to DC Peshawar Khalid Mahmood five Ramazan bazaars had been established in district Peshawar for provision of cheap and quality food items while 50 mobile Sasta shops were in the field.

Related Topics

Peshawar Mobile Price Market

Recent Stories

PM admits he made mistakes in the past

17 minutes ago

Mohammad Yousaf shares secret of Babar Azam’s su ..

33 minutes ago

Safi leads Moroccan one-two on closing night of 20 ..

37 minutes ago

Effective mechanism in place to monitor edible ite ..

9 minutes ago

SSP Sukkur orders to monitor Corona SOPs

9 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi for strict adherence to COV ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.