115 more arrested in crackdown on profiteers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration on Friday arrested 115 profiteers including butchers, milkmen, fruit sellers, grocers and other shopkeepers in a crackdown on profiteers, hoarders and adulterators. Most of the arrested shopkeepers were also lacking official price list.

On directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, the officers of district administration are visiting bazaars and checking prices of essential food items within areas of their respective jurisdiction.

Similarly, they are also inspecting Ramazan Sasta Bazaars and Utility Stores to review the supply of essentials to markets.

The officers of district administration during price checking in various bazaars arrested 115 shopkeepers including butchers, milkmen and grocers.

According to DC Peshawar Khalid Mahmood five Ramazan bazaars had been established in district Peshawar for provision of cheap and quality food items while 50 mobile Sasta shops were in the field.