115 more arrested over violation of corona preventive SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :District Administration Peshawar has arrested 115 more in crackdown on violators of the standard operation procedures (SOPs) in different localities of the district, said a news release issued here Saturday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Ishfaq Khan inspected various filing stations on University and Warsad Roads while Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Sara Rehman checked various bazaars at Bhana Mari and other areas inside the city.

Similarly, ACs Islahuddin and Dr.

Ihtesham-ul-Haq also checked various bazaars and filing stations at Chamkani, G.T. Road and Charsadda Road.

All Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) also participated in the checking of the filing stations and bazaars in their respective areas of jurisdiction. The availability of petrol was checked at 71 filing stations.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has urged upon the people to wear mask before coming out of their houses and follow official guidelines. Otherwise, stern legal action would be taken against them.