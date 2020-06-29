115 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :About 115 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 10376 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 101441 people were screened for the virus till June 28, out of which 115 more were reported positive.

As many as 3939 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 116 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.