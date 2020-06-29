UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

115 More Corona Cases Surfaced In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

115 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :About 115 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 10376 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 101441 people were screened for the virus till June 28, out of which 115 more were reported positive.

As many as 3939 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 116 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan June Sunday Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE embracing holistic national ecosystem to ensur ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s leadership is keen to advance country’s ..

2 hours ago

Zayed Higher&#039; employs and qualifies second gr ..

2 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED1.7 bn Sunday

3 hours ago

No coronavirus cases at Sheikh Khalifa Specialty H ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ranked Number 1 in &#039;High Growth Ecosy ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.