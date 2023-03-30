115 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Health officials on Thursday said that 115 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country.

As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 2.08 percent while 22 patients were in critical condition.

No death was reported from the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 5,520 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

As many as 623 tests were conducted in Lahore out of which, 25 cases were confirmed with a ratio of 4.01 percent, while 387 tests were conducted in Islamabad out of which 15 cases were reported confirmed with a ratio of 3.88 percent.

Thirty-five cases were confirmed from 456 tests in Karachi with a ratio of 7.68 percent.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel said the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

He said that there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports. There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports, he said and added, 90 percent of the country's population have already got the Covid-19 vaccine. "An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19," he added.

Patel said the Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations. In case of any untoward situation, the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 including BF.7 in the country, he added.