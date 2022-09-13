115 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar said that 115 new dengue cases were reported in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar said that 115 new dengue cases were reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that 38 dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi, 56 in Lahore, 5 in Multan, 3 each in Bahawalpur and Sheikhupura, two each in Kasur, Vehari and Gujranwala, one each in Jhelum, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Okara, Nankana Sahib and Faisalabad, during the last 24 hours.

He said that a total of 2,392 dengue virus cases had been reported so far during the current year, while four people died of the virus.

The P&SHD secretary said that 629 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 313,629 indoor and 69,122 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours. The anti-dengue squad, under the P&SHD, killed dengue larvae at 1,516 places in the province during daily surveillance. The secretary urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.