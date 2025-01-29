115 Police Officers Complete Training
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 08:44 PM
The passing out parade of the second batch of probationer officers was held at Police Training College Chung Lahore, where Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar attended as the chief guest
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The passing out parade of the second batch of probationer officers was held at Police Training College Chung Lahore, where Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar attended as the chief guest.
Among the probationers completing their training were 115 officers from ASI to inspector rank, including 22 women, one legal inspector, 84 sub-inspectors, and 20 ASIs, who completed a seven-month probationer course.
The IG Punjab inspected the parade, while the passing-out officers marched past and saluted IG Punjab. IG Punjab distributed shields, honorary swords and cash awards to officers with exceptional performance and other employees. Commandant of Police Training College Chung DIG Mehboob Aslam presented a souvenir to IG Punjab. Among those completing the training course, 43 officers held M.Phil, M.Sc, M.A degrees and 71 officers BA, BS degrees.
Recent Stories
SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF 2025
PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 20
Mohammed bin Rashid tours Arab Health 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation from Indian Prime Minister to v ..
Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in ..
Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 20 ..
Khawaja, Smith tons power Australia to 330-2 in first Test
Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party
Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages between Parliaments of Pakistan ..
IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP regarding alleged campaign agains ..
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews preparations for upcomin ..
OICCI hosts inaugural Climate Excellence Awards
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 205 minutes ago
-
Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in Upper Hazara19 minutes ago
-
Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 2025-2619 minutes ago
-
Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party46 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages between Parliaments of Pakistan and Ireland19 minutes ago
-
IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP regarding alleged campaign against judge19 minutes ago
-
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews preparations for upcoming events18 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz directs for expeditious work on Ring Road project34 minutes ago
-
Five injured in Karachi road accident34 minutes ago
-
CM to establish PSPA to counter illegal housing societies34 minutes ago
-
Envoys of Angola, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Uruguay, Malta present credentials to President Zardari34 minutes ago
-
SSP visit Police Training Center Shahdadpur3 minutes ago