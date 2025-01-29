115 police officers complete training

The passing out parade of the second batch of probationer officers was held at Police Training College Chung Lahore, where Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar attended as the chief guest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The passing out parade of the second batch of probationer officers was held at Police Training College Chung Lahore, where Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar attended as the chief guest.

Among the probationers completing their training were 115 officers from ASI to inspector rank, including 22 women, one legal inspector, 84 sub-inspectors, and 20 ASIs, who completed a seven-month probationer course.

The IG Punjab inspected the parade, while the passing-out officers marched past and saluted IG Punjab. IG Punjab distributed shields, honorary swords and cash awards to officers with exceptional performance and other employees. Commandant of Police Training College Chung DIG Mehboob Aslam presented a souvenir to IG Punjab. Among those completing the training course, 43 officers held M.Phil, M.Sc, M.A degrees and 71 officers BA, BS degrees.