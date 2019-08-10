115 power pilferers caught in Multan

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 115 power pilferers from various parts of South Punjab, an official of Mepco said on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 115 power pilferers from various parts of South Punjab, an official of Mepco said on Wednesday.

Mepco teams accompanied by task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 172,000 units.

A fine of over Rs 3.2 million was imposed on power pilferers while FIRs were also got registered against six of them on charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.