UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

115 Power Pilferers Caught In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 03:57 PM

115 power pilferers caught in Multan

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 115 power pilferers from various parts of South Punjab, an official of Mepco said on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 115 power pilferers from various parts of South Punjab, an official of Mepco said on Wednesday.

Mepco teams accompanied by task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 172,000 units.

A fine of over Rs 3.2 million was imposed on power pilferers while FIRs were also got registered against six of them on charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Punjab Company Fine Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari From Million Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Typhoon Lekima: 13 dead and a million evacuated in ..

7 minutes ago

Pharma industry can get share global market

7 minutes ago

Another lie of Shehbaz Sharif stands exposed on fl ..

7 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan has removed Executive Di ..

7 minutes ago

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 to release on December 1 ..

7 minutes ago

Obaid Ullah wins Independence Day cycling race

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.