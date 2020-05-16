UrduPoint.com
115 Power Pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 04:06 PM

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Saturday caught 115 power pilferers during separate operations in South Punjab, MEPCO spokesman Saturday informed.

He said MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 156,000 units.

He said a sum of over Rs2.9 million was fined on power pilferers involved in meters tampering, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, dead stop meters and screen wash meters.

