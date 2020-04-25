UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

115 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Sumaira FH 29 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 07:09 PM

115 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 115 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Saturday

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 115 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Saturday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 124,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 1.8 million was imposed as fine while cases were also lodged against one powers pilferer which were involved in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters,meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million

Recent Stories

Russia reports 5,966 new coronavirus cases

24 minutes ago

Spain&#039;s COVID-19 death toll up to 22,902

39 minutes ago

Chief Minster imposes ban on Iftaar parties

13 seconds ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

15 seconds ago

CDA asked to revise building byelaws in light of C ..

17 seconds ago

Demand to open Industries Supply Chain to be place ..

18 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.