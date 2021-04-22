UrduPoint.com
115 Reported Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 12:20 AM

115 reported positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :About 115 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 21242 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 705040 people were screened for the virus till April 21 out of which 115 more were reported positive.

As many as 19957 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 226 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

