115 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fine of Rs 164,000 on 115 shopkeepers over profiteering in addition to arresting an accused here on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the district administration said magistrates inspected 1,333 shops in different markets and bazaars and found 115 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 164,000 on them and arrested a shopkeeper besidessealing six shops on violation of the price Control Act, he added.