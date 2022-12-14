UrduPoint.com

115 WASA Connections Disconnected Over Default

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 05:10 PM

115 WASA connections disconnected over default

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has disconnected connections of 115 defaulters during a crackdown launched here on Wednesday. In line with special directives of Managing Director WASA Jawad Kaleemullah, the recovery teams under the supervision of Director Recovery Mansoor Ahmed launched a crackdown against defaulters, especially commercial consumers.

The teams disconnected connections of defaulters at all 15 circles of the district. The MD WASA directed officials concerned to continue the crackdown on a daily basis to ensure 100 percent recovery from defaulters.

