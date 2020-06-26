1150 new cases of COVID-19 emerge, 27 die : CM Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday said that 1150 new cases of coronavirus have been detected by testing 5103 samples while 27 more patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 1205.

In a statement issued here from the CM House, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 5103 tests were conducted which detected 1150 new cases that constituted 22 percent detection rate.

"This is one of the highest rate and we have to control it by following the guidelines issued by the experts, the government and the WHO," he said.

He added that so far 414,248 samples have been tested which detected 76,318 cases all over Sindh. "This constitutes over all 18.4 percent detection rate," he said.

According to the CM, 27 more patients died lifting the death toll to 1205 which constitutes 1.5 percent death rate. He said that 1252 patients recovered overnight and the number of patients recovered so far has reached to 41992 that constituted 55 percent recovery ratio.

Currently 33,121 patients are under treatment, of them 31668 in home Isolation, 78 at isolation Centers and 1375 at different hospitals, the CM said and added that at present 672 patients were in critical condition, of them 110 have been shifted to ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 1150 new cases of coronavirus, 1050 belonged to Karachi, they include 322 East, 300 South, 143 West, 111 Central, 88 Malir and 86 Korangi. Hyderabad has 22 new cases, Jamshoro and Ghotki seven each, Dadu four, Larkana, Sukkur and Thatta three each and Umerkot and Sanghar two each and Shaheed Benazirabad one case.

The chief minister urged people of Sindh to follow the SOPs issued by the government, the experts and the WHO.