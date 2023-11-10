Open Menu

11,511 Profiteers Fined

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2023 | 04:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Over 11,511 profiteers were fined Rs 8.8 million last month by the administration of all the four districts in the division.

At least 27 cases were registered and 38 shops sealed during the period.

This was told by Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed while presiding over a meeting here on Friday.

He directed the officers to focus on prices of essential items and take stern action against price lists violators.

