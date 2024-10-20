Open Menu

1,152 Shopkeepers Fined For Overcharging In Sialkot District: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 03:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said that profiteers were being dealt with an iron hand in the district.

Reviewing the ongoing campaign against profiteers and hoarders, he said that during the current month, 1,152 shopkeepers had been fined Rs63,500 for overcharging while 68 profiteers were arrested, 36 shops were sealed and cases were registered against four shopkeepers under the Price Act.

He said that 14,065 inspections were made by price control magistrates. "The magistrates should check prices in their areas even on holidays and complaints of citizens should be redressed. Along with the prices of food items, their quality and quantity should also be monitored and no adulterator and those who give short measure should not be spared," he added.

The DC directed the magistrates to also visit marriage halls and marquees and also ensure the implementation of the one dish law.

"According to the instructions of the Punjab government, regular inspection of tandoors and bakeries should be made to ensure the supply of roti and bread at fixed rates."

Later, he also presided over a joint meeting of District Disaster Management Authority and District Emergency board. District Emergency Officer (DEO) Naveed Iqbal presented the performance report of Rescue 1122, while Incharge District Emergency Control Room Kayvan Hassan briefed the participants about rains, lightning and other natural disasters and accidents in Sialkot district.

The DC directed the DEO to launch a special awareness campaign to prevent traffic accidents on Pasrur Road and in this regard civil society should be mobilized.

