1,152 Shopping Malls, Schools Sealed Over SOPs Violations

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 07:54 PM

1,152 shopping malls, schools sealed over SOPs violations

The district administration has sealed 1,152 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools on charges of violation of the anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) and lockdown during the past 22 days in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration has sealed 1,152 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools on charges of violation of the anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) and lockdown during the past 22 days in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Tuesday that anti-coronavirus SOPs were being implemented in letter and spirit in the district by taking strict action against violators. He said that during the past 22 days the district administration sealed 58 private schools, 779 shopping malls/ plazas, 273 restaurants and 42 marriage halls.

More Stories From Pakistan

