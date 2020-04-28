UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11,529 Pakistanis Brought Back: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi That So Far 11,529 Pakistanis Were Brought

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 02:09 PM

11,529 Pakistanis brought back: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi that so far 11,529 Pakistanis were brought

Director General Emergency Crises Management Unit of Foreign office Salman Athar Tuesday briefed Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi that so far 11,529 Pakistanis were brought back to home from abroad, whereas a total of 62, 709 registered Pakistanis were waiting for their return from the foreign countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Director General Emergency Crises Management Unit of Foreign office Salman Athar Tuesday briefed Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi that so far 11,529 Pakistanis were brought back to home from abroad, whereas a total of 62, 709 registered Pakistanis were waiting for their return from the foreign countries.

The foreign minister visited different sections of the unit and put different queries to the officials and employees to ascertain performance of the unit, a press release said.

He also reviewed the steps taken for resolving the issues and complaints of expatriate Pakistanis which were received by the unit.

DG Salman Athar gave a detailed briefing to the foreign minister about the Pakistanis waiting to return to their homeland in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

On the occasion, the foreign minister said that they were fully cognizant of the issues and problems faced by expatriates and the government was utilizing all resources for their immediate return through a phased process.

He also appreciated the performance of the unit led by director general and congratulated them.

Related Topics

All From Government

Recent Stories

US politicians 'telling barefaced lies' over coron ..

1 minute ago

Virus-hit Spain's jobless rate jumps to 14.4 perce ..

3 minutes ago

Two minors killed,five injured in roof collapse in ..

24 seconds ago

Asian markets mostly up as lockdowns eased but oil ..

3 minutes ago

Virus gives South Korea's US baseball exiles a cha ..

26 seconds ago

Govt taking every possible step to save people fro ..

30 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.