11,530 riders challaned for not using helmet, Rs. 17,29500 fine recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Karachi Police Tuesday challaned a total of 115,30 motorcyclists for not using helmet and recovered an amount of Rs 17,29500 fine on 2nd day of the special campaign titled "No Helmet -No Ride".

According to a spokesman for the Traffic Police Karachi, the traffic police impounded 7,368 motorcycles.

The South District Traffic Police issued 2,813 tickets, City 1082, Central 1921, East 2137, Korangi 836, West 1844 and Malir 897 during the 2nd day of the campaign.