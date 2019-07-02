UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11,530 Riders Challaned For Not Using Helmet, Rs. 17,29500 Fine Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 08:51 PM

11,530 riders challaned for not using helmet, Rs. 17,29500 fine recovered

The Karachi Traffic Police Tuesday challaned a total of 115,30 motorcyclists for not using helmet and recovered an amount of Rs 17,29500 fine on 2nd day of the special campaign titled "No Helmet -No Ride"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Karachi Traffic Police Tuesday challaned a total of 115,30 motorcyclists for not using helmet and recovered an amount of Rs 17,29500 fine on 2nd day of the special campaign titled "No Helmet -No Ride".

According to a spokesman for the Traffic Police Karachi, the traffic police impounded 7,368 motorcycles.

The South District Traffic Police issued 2,813 tickets, City 1082, Central 1921, East 2137, Korangi 836, West 1844 and Malir 897 during the 2nd day of the campaign.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Fine Traffic Korangi Malir

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes Measures to Reinvigorate Partnerships ..

27 minutes ago

Irfan and Naseem guide Pakistan U19 to victory in ..

34 minutes ago

AJK health centres to be linked with Pak hospitals ..

44 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister directs quality completion of BR ..

3 minutes ago

Minister visits Shamozai feeder Swat

3 minutes ago

Sindh Police chief for actions against absconders, ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.