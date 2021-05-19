UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1154 Development Schemes To Be Completed In Bahawalpur Division

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 04:34 PM

1154 development schemes to be completed in Bahawalpur division

A meeting was held at Conference Room of Commissioner Office here on Wednesday to review the progress of undergoing development schemes of Bahawalpur Division under the chair of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :A meeting was held at Conference Room of Commissioner Office here on Wednesday to review the progress of undergoing development schemes of Bahawalpur Division under the chair of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal. The video-link meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shafqatullah Mushtaq, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Dr Khurram Shahzad and other concerned officers.

The meeting was told that 275 schemes of Phase-II of Community Development Programme were initiated with an estimated cost of Rs 9.

25 billion. Out of these, 141 development schemes have been completed. Similarly, 211 development schemes of Phase-III of Community Development Programme were under construction with an estimated cost of Rs 2.374 billion. As many as 668 development schemes of Sustainable Development Goals Programme were underway in the division with an estimated cost of Rs 1.067 billion. Commissioner directed to complete the undergoing schemes before May 31.He said that high quality of work must be ensured while completing these development projects.

Related Topics

Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Progress Bahawalnagar May (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PSL-6: Teams’ scheduled departure to UAE delayed

8 minutes ago

The Gaming King TECNO Spark 7 Pro now available in ..

11 minutes ago

China's Yunnan sees robust foreign trade growth in ..

4 minutes ago

IGP inaugurates online registration for tenants

26 minutes ago

Power sector capacity payments to become a crisis ..

28 minutes ago

EU's trade in goods returns to near pre-pandemic l ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.