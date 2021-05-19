1154 development schemes to be completed in Bahawalpur division

A meeting was held at Conference Room of Commissioner Office here on Wednesday to review the progress of undergoing development schemes of Bahawalpur Division under the chair of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :A meeting was held at Conference Room of Commissioner Office here on Wednesday to review the progress of undergoing development schemes of Bahawalpur Division under the chair of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal. The video-link meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shafqatullah Mushtaq, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Dr Khurram Shahzad and other concerned officers.

The meeting was told that 275 schemes of Phase-II of Community Development Programme were initiated with an estimated cost of Rs 9.

25 billion. Out of these, 141 development schemes have been completed. Similarly, 211 development schemes of Phase-III of Community Development Programme were under construction with an estimated cost of Rs 2.374 billion. As many as 668 development schemes of Sustainable Development Goals Programme were underway in the division with an estimated cost of Rs 1.067 billion. Commissioner directed to complete the undergoing schemes before May 31.He said that high quality of work must be ensured while completing these development projects.