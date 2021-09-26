1154 suspects arrested in week

UrduPoint.com

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Karachi Police in its drive against criminals arrested over 1154 suspects from different parts of the megalopolis during this week.

The police recovered 147.14kgs of hashish, 6.682kgs of Ice and 2.268kgs of heroin from different arrested accused, besides 139 different types of illegal arms and ammunition used in looting the citizens were seized from the arrested criminals, informed the spokesperson to Karachi Police on Sunday.

As many as seven encounters took place in city during this week in which 2 accused were killed while six others were arrested in injured condition.

The police also recovered five snatched or stolen motorcycle and seven pistols from the accused arrested during encounters.

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Karachi arrested 16 accused involved in car/motorcycle lifting from different areas and recovered seven snatched or stolen cars, four motorcycles and three pistols from the possession of arrested accused in a week.

A total of 45 snatched/ stolen motorcycles and twelve vehicle were also recovered by the police in different actions.

