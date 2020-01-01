UrduPoint.com
11,544 Power Pilferers Caught During Past Year 2019 In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 04:49 PM

Faisalabad Electric and Supply Company (FESCO) caught 11,544 power pilferers from eight districts of its region during 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric and Supply Company (FESCO) caught 11,544 power pilferers from eight districts of its region during 2019.

FESCO spokesman told APP here on Wednesday, FESCO teams checked electricity connections in the region and caught 11,544 power pilferers including 9832 domestic consumers, 670 commercial consumers, 504 agriculture connections and 504 industrial consumers in 2019. The teams also got cases registered against 3,319 accused besides imposing fine of more than Rs 310 million and recovered Rs 260 million out of the total amount.

Giving details, he said the teams of FESCO First Circle caught 5379 power pilferers including 4204 domestic consumers, 378 commercial, 413 agriculture and 384 industrial consumers. The company issued them detection bills of 8,193,732 units and imposed fine of Rs 105 million and registered cases against 549 accused.

Similarly, 3212 power pilferers were caught in Second Circle including 2917 domestic, 169 commercial, 38 agriculture and 88 industrial consumers.

The company issued them detection bills of 4,730,630 units and imposed fine of Rs 62 million on them besides registering cases against 624 electricity thieves.

Spokesman further said that in Jhang Circle, FESCO teams nabbed 1384 power pilferers including 1278 domestic, 56 commercial, 39 agriculture and 11 industrial consumers. Therefore, detection bills of 3,535,974 units were issued to them besides imposing a fine of Rs 64 million and getting FIRs registered against 1064 accused.

In Sargodha Circle, 1479 electricity thieves were caught including 1343 domestic, 67 commercial, 14 agriculture and 21 industrial consumers during 2019. The company issued them detection bills of 3,449,109 units and imposed a fine of Rs 61.7 million on them besides getting cases registered against 1065 accused.

In Mianwali circle, the FESCO team caught 90 domestic consumers on electricity theft and imposed a fine of Rs 3.2 million by issuing them detection bills of 188,139 and getting cases registered against 17 power pilferers during the period, he added.

