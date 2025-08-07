Open Menu

1155 Grams Hashish Recovered

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 07:10 PM

1155 grams hashish recovered

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) SHO Rajuha Sub-Inspector Naveed Ahmed, ASI Ahmed Khan along with a team arrested a drug peddler. 1155 grams of hashish was recovered from the possession of the arrested drug peddler.

A case has been registered against the arrested drug peddler under the Narcotics Sections in Rajuha Police Station and further investigation is underway.

