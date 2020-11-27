115,500 MT TCP imported wheat arrrives

Around 115,500 metric tons of the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), imported wheat arrived here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Around 115,500 metric tons of the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), imported wheat arrived here on Friday.

Two vessels namely MV Densa Jaguar, carrying 52500 metric tons of wheat and MV Scarlet Lady, carrying 63,000 metric tons of wheat have arrived here, said a spokesperson of the TCP.

The two vessels berthed at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Port Qasim (FAP Marine Terminal.

The TCP has been successful in bringing a total quantity of 391,625 MT of wheat, so far.