Open Menu

11551 Kanals State Land Retrieved On Ombudsman Orders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2024 | 08:32 PM

11551 kanals state land retrieved on Ombudsman orders

As many as 11551 kanals of state land was retrieved from land grabbers on orders of the Ombudsman Punjab

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) As many as 11551 kanals of state land was retrieved from land grabbers on orders of the Ombudsman Punjab.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Wednesday that Ombudsman Punjab office received complaints against grabbing state land near public places including roads, etc.

which was not only sheer violation of the law but also causing public nuisance.

After hearing complaint, Ombudsman Punjab issued orders for immediate retrieval of state land for greater national and public interest.

Therefore, an operation was conducted against the land grabbers and 11551 Kanals of state land was retrieved from the illegal occupation of 'Qabza Mafia' which had a market value of more than Rs.420 million, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Hearing Punjab Market From Million

Recent Stories

IHC adjourns appeals regarding political discussio ..

IHC adjourns appeals regarding political discussion of prisoners

21 seconds ago
 Price of gold surges Rs 800 per tola

Price of gold surges Rs 800 per tola

22 seconds ago
 Departmental promotion for 240 cops approved

Departmental promotion for 240 cops approved

24 seconds ago
 Barrister Sultan assures resolving Kotlitian probl ..

Barrister Sultan assures resolving Kotlitian problems on priority

28 seconds ago
 80 kg spurious turmeric, chilli powder seized

80 kg spurious turmeric, chilli powder seized

7 minutes ago
 Railways CEO holds public e-court

Railways CEO holds public e-court

7 minutes ago
Hina Pervez Butt assures full justice to woman set ..

Hina Pervez Butt assures full justice to woman set on fire in Gujrat

7 minutes ago
 'Health Week' observance begins in Khanewal

'Health Week' observance begins in Khanewal

7 minutes ago
 FCCI president meets FDCMA delegation

FCCI president meets FDCMA delegation

7 minutes ago
 Sugarcane crushing begins at Thal Sugar Mills

Sugarcane crushing begins at Thal Sugar Mills

17 minutes ago
 Punjab Ombudsman office mediates retrieval of 11,5 ..

Punjab Ombudsman office mediates retrieval of 11,551 kanals govt land

17 minutes ago
 Ceremony marks World Children's Day in Sargodha

Ceremony marks World Children's Day in Sargodha

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan