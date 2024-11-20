11551 kanals state land retrieved on Ombudsman orders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as 11551 kanals of state land was retrieved from land grabbers on orders of the Ombudsman Punjab

A spokesman of local administration said here on Wednesday that Ombudsman Punjab office received complaints against grabbing state land near public places including roads, etc.

which was not only sheer violation of the law but also causing public nuisance.

After hearing complaint, Ombudsman Punjab issued orders for immediate retrieval of state land for greater national and public interest.

Therefore, an operation was conducted against the land grabbers and 11551 Kanals of state land was retrieved from the illegal occupation of 'Qabza Mafia' which had a market value of more than Rs.420 million, spokesman added.