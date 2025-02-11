115,632 Beneficiaries Received Payments Under BISP
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) 115,632 registered women beneficiaries have received Benazir income support program payments under recent released tranche of Dec-Feb.
According to a spokesperson,Deputy Director(DD) Benazir income support program, Madam Raazia Asim told media on Tuesday that total number of deserving registered beneficiaries were 157,268 in the district out of which 115,632 deserving beneficiaries have taken BISP payments of Rs.10,500 per each and payments process of 73 percent has been completed while the remaining payments process will be completed soon.
Razia Asim also informed that 8,516 beneficiaries out of 12,700 in Bhulwal,7,118 registered women out of 10,861 in Bhera,5,898 beneficiaries out of 20,651 in Kotmomin,12,430 from 14,986 in Sahiwal have received BISP payments.
She also informed that a total number of registered women beneficiaries in the tehsil were 68,537 out of which 48,504 beneficiaries have taken Rs.10,500 per each while 16,112 out of 16,309 in Shahpur and 14,498 out of 15,780 registered beneficiaries in Silanwali have taken BISP amounts.
Raazia Asim also said that payments process was underway in transparent way .
.
