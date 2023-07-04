Open Menu

11,570 Copies Of Holy Quran Distributed To Hajj Pilgrims Departing From Madinah

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2023 | 07:37 PM

11,570 copies of Holy Quran distributed to Hajj pilgrims departing from Madinah

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawa and Guidance, represented by its branch in the Madina Region, began distributing the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's gift of copies of the Holy Quran to pilgrims departing from Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawa and Guidance, represented by its branch in the Madina Region, began distributing the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's gift of copies of the Holy Quran to pilgrims departing from Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport.

The ministry said that it had distributed a total of 11,570 copies of the Holy Quran, SPA reported.

Related Topics

Saudi Saud From Airport

Recent Stories

Barakah One Company completes Barakah Nuclear Ener ..

Barakah One Company completes Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant refinancing with UAE ..

8 minutes ago
 Tajikistan's Leader Says SCO Gaining Importance as ..

Tajikistan's Leader Says SCO Gaining Importance as 'Unique' Mix of Nations

7 minutes ago
 Petition to Nationalize Poroshenko's Enterprises A ..

Petition to Nationalize Poroshenko's Enterprises Appears on Zelenskyy's Website

7 minutes ago
 CBS test facility available at RHC for dengue diag ..

CBS test facility available at RHC for dengue diagnosis; Dr Jamal

5 minutes ago
 PML-N will not go for political alliance with any ..

PML-N will not go for political alliance with any political party in general ele ..

5 minutes ago
 CS asks to provide facilities to tourists of Shand ..

CS asks to provide facilities to tourists of Shandur polo festival

5 minutes ago
Direct air flight between Kazakhstan- Pakistan to ..

Direct air flight between Kazakhstan- Pakistan to start from July 8: Envoy

5 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali direc ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali directs transparency, merit in appo ..

3 minutes ago
 UAF inks MoU with CCF for equitation course

UAF inks MoU with CCF for equitation course

16 minutes ago
 Progress of Roads Rehabilitation Program reviewed ..

Progress of Roads Rehabilitation Program reviewed in meeting

3 minutes ago
 France Starts to Lift Limitations on Public Transp ..

France Starts to Lift Limitations on Public Transport as Riots Subside - Officia ..

3 minutes ago
 Yerevan Appreciates US Efforts in Establishing Pea ..

Yerevan Appreciates US Efforts in Establishing Peace in South Caucasus - Pashiny ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan