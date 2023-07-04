11,570 copies of Holy Quran distributed to Hajj pilgrims departing from Madinah

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawa and Guidance, represented by its branch in the Madina Region, began distributing the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's gift of copies of the Holy Quran to pilgrims departing from Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport

The ministry said that it had distributed a total of 11,570 copies of the Holy Quran, SPA reported.