11577 power pilferers nabbed in current fiscal year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 11577 power pilferers and imposed over Rs 330 million during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab during the current fiscal year, MEPCO official said on Friday.

MEPCO operation circles teams led by Superintending Engineers, XENs and SDOs were raiding against power pilferers and also recovered over Rs 240 million from them, under the directions of CEO MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana.

As many as 10231 applications were sent to police stations concerned for lodging cases while cases were registered against 3105 power pilferers from July 2022 to February 2023.