HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :The University of Sindh, Jamshoro on Sunday conducted the second phase of the pre-entry test for admission to bachelor degree programmes in which 11,580 students participated including 3,355 female students.

SU Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro reviewed the entry test held at the main campus Jamshoro and expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements.

The pre-entry test started at 10 am and lasted for 90 minutes, the SU spokesman said.

SU VC, along with Registrar Dr Gulam Muhammad Bhutto, Director Admissions Ayaz Keerio, Dr Arfana Mallah and others also visited centres and inspected pre entry test.

As many as 11,580 boys and 3,355 girls were registered to appear in the first phase of the test for which separate arrangements were made for male and female students.

The candidates from 10 districts of Sindh, including Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Mirpurkas, Tharparkar, Matiari, Thatta, Badin, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Sujawal participated in the second phase of the pre-entry test.

Addressing the press conference, SU VC expressed satisfaction over arrangements made by the university management and said that 11,580 candidates have appeared in the first phase of the entry test.

Prof Kalhoro said that participation of thousands of students in the entrance test proved that SU was an excellent higher education institution.