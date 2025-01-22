115th Death Anniversary Of Maulana Muhammad Hussain Azad Observed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The 115th death anniversary of Maulana Muhammad Hussain Azad, a renowned scholar and poet, is being observed on Wednesday.
He was born on May 5, 1830, in Delhi, British India, Maulana Azad became a prominent figure in the intellectual and literary circles of his time.
Azad made significant contributions to urdu literature, particularly through his work as a poet, scholar, and critic.
His most notable work, "Tarikh-e-Adab-e-Urdu" (History of Urdu Literature), continues to be an essential reference in the field.
He was also an advocate for education and the promotion of the Urdu language.
Apart from his literary achievements, Maulana Azad played an influential role in the Indian independence movement and was a strong supporter of Muslim unity.
Maulana Muhammad Hussain Azad passed away on January 22, 1910.
Recent Stories
Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects
China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025
Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..
EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces
On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs attends ..
Digital transformation of taxi services enhances traffic flow in Dubai
Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of country
Chancellor directs action against violent PU students
PTI’s actions tarnished Pakistan’s reputation: Ihsan Afzal
Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince Harry lawsuit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
115th death anniversary of Maulana Muhammad Hussain Azad observed8 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara inaugurates police hospital, command and control room, rest house at Torghar8 minutes ago
-
DPO visits Khushalgarh outpost28 minutes ago
-
PM instructs transparent, merit-based selection of students for agri training in China37 minutes ago
-
Free spine week announced at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Muzaffargarh58 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz condoles deaths by Indonesia landslides, flash floods2 hours ago
-
Pakistan braces for drought: PMD issues alert for multiple regions12 hours ago
-
Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of country12 hours ago
-
Chancellor directs action against violent PU students12 hours ago
-
PTI’s actions tarnished Pakistan’s reputation: Ihsan Afzal12 hours ago
-
2 killed, 1 injured in Kohistan road accident12 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab condoles with media mogul Amir Mahmood12 hours ago