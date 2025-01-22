Open Menu

115th Death Anniversary Of Maulana Muhammad Hussain Azad Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The 115th death anniversary of Maulana Muhammad Hussain Azad, a renowned scholar and poet, is being observed on Wednesday.

He was born on May 5, 1830, in Delhi, British India, Maulana Azad became a prominent figure in the intellectual and literary circles of his time.

Azad made significant contributions to urdu literature, particularly through his work as a poet, scholar, and critic.

His most notable work, "Tarikh-e-Adab-e-Urdu" (History of Urdu Literature), continues to be an essential reference in the field.

He was also an advocate for education and the promotion of the Urdu language.

Apart from his literary achievements, Maulana Azad played an influential role in the Indian independence movement and was a strong supporter of Muslim unity.

Maulana Muhammad Hussain Azad passed away on January 22, 1910.

